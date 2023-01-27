Broskovetz, Kibwaa take first for Pequot Lakes speech team
Kibwaa was first in extemporaneous speaking, while Broskovetz won in discussion
CASS LAKE — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team traveled to Cass Lake for the Cass Lake-Bena Early Speech Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan 21.
Placing for the Patriots were:
- Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, fifth.
- Drama: Amani Kibwaa, fifth; Sammy McMahon, seventh.
- Extemporaneous Reading: Madeleine Hoag, third.
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Tabitha Kibwaa, first; Ryan Fritz, second.
The Patriots' next competition will be at the Pequot Lakes "Not So" Early Bird Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.
