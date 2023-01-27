STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Broskovetz, Kibwaa take first for Pequot Lakes speech team

Kibwaa was first in extemporaneous speaking, while Broskovetz won in discussion

PL Speech 1-25.jpg
The Pequot Lakes Speech team. Front row, from left: Hannah Ellstrom, Cam Zinda, Alex Prather, Makayla Thorson and Keira Ellstrom. Middle row: Lil Corbett, Ryan Fritz, Veronica Broskovetz, Amani Kibwaa, Madeleine Hoag, Tabitha Kibwaa and Sammy McMahon. Back row: Amelia Reynolds, Haidyn Sangren, Avery Larson and Teagan Johnson.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 27, 2023 01:57 PM
CASS LAKE — The Pequot Lakes High School speech team traveled to Cass Lake for the Cass Lake-Bena Early Speech Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan 21.

Placing for the Patriots were:

  • Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, fifth.
  • Drama: Amani Kibwaa, fifth; Sammy McMahon, seventh.
  • Extemporaneous Reading: Madeleine Hoag, third.
  • Extemporaneous Speaking: Tabitha Kibwaa, first; Ryan Fritz, second.

The Patriots' next competition will be at the Pequot Lakes "Not So" Early Bird Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.

