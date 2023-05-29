Breezy Point Women's Club to meet June 7

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Area Women’s Club will meet Wednesday, June 7, at Breezy Point Resort for a lunch cruise aboard the Breezy Belle.

The cost is $30 per person. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. and the Belle departs at noon, returning dockside at 2 p.m.

The event hostesses are Linda Gustafson, Patty Mondale, Bonnie Morris and Susan Bilek.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP via email or visit the Breezy Point Area Women's Club Facebook page.

Guests are welcome.