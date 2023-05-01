99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breezy Point Women's Club to mark 50th anniversary May 3

Current and past members to be honored

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — On Wednesday, May 3, the Breezy Point Area Women’s Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an event for current and past members from 5-8 p.m. at Marina II at Breezy Point Resort.

Admission of $20 includes an array of appetizers. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP.

The club will have a booth at the Breezy Point Aviation Days event Saturday, May 6, with an array of home baked goodies for sale as a fundraiser. 

Every year the club donates funds raised during events to area charities and college scholarships.

