Breezy Point Women's Club raises $755 at Aviation Days

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Area Women's Club raised $755 during the Breezy Point Aviation Days on Saturday, May 6.

Volunteers baked and sold treats during the fly-in.

Every year the club donates to area charities and college scholarships with funds generated from their activities.

