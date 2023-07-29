Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Breezy Point to host Night to Unite on Aug. 1

Pequot Lakes and Crosslake hosting National Night Out events Aug. 1

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — Night to Unite in Breezy Point will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Breezy Point City Hall.



Night to Unite is a yearly event sponsored by the Breezy Point Police Department and celebrated throughout Minnesota, where neighbors lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening getting to know each other. There is a party being hosted in local neighborhoods.

Emergency vehicles will be on display, including those for emergency medical services, fire, boat and water rescue, Department of Natural Resources, police and more.

Also, Pequot Lakes and Crosslake will host annual National Night Out events Tuesday, Aug. 1.

  • Pequot Lakes: 5-8 p.m., Trailside Park, sponsored by the police department.
  • Crosslake: 6-8 p.m., fire hall, sponsored by the fire department.
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
