Breezy Point to host community facility assessment open house

BREEZY POINT — Breezy Point seeks public comment on the future of city hall through a community open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The event will give community members an opportunity to provide input on the proposed designs for city hall, ask questions of staff and architects, and tour the current facility.

“Public participation is the heart and soul of our community, so we wanted to give residents a chance to ask questions in a relaxed environment,” Mayor Angel Zierden said in a news release. “We are fully committed to listening to residents and incorporating their input into the plan.”

Comments received from the open house will be processed by architects and designers at Widseth, the city’s contractor, for council consideration in the final design recommendation.

In the meantime, a small exhibit was constructed at city hall where the public can submit comments during regular business hours. The city also plans to launch a new project website to receive comments virtually in the coming week.