Breezy Point to host Buschmann Road open house

BREEZY POINT โ€” The city of Breezy Point seeks public comment on proposed road design alternatives along Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive and will host a community open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at city hall.

Buschmann Road serves as an important east/west travel corridor within the city. As such, the city intends to reconstruct Buschmann Road โ€” and its intersection with Ranchette Drive โ€” to local standards.

This change is expected to improve the safety and mobility of vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists along the corridor.

The open house will be a free-flowing discussion with no formal presentation. The public is encouraged to come any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to review road design alternatives and interact with city staff, elected officials and consultants.

For more information on the project, visit the cityโ€™s website at https://www.breezypointmn.gov/city-projects/page/buschmann-roadway-expansion-project.