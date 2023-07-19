Breezy Point to host Buschmann Road open house
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and review related project materials
BREEZY POINT — The city of Breezy Point seeks public comment on proposed road design alternatives along Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive and will host a community open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at city hall.
Buschmann Road serves as an important east/west travel corridor within the city. As such, the city intends to reconstruct Buschmann Road — and its intersection with Ranchette Drive — to local standards.
This change is expected to improve the safety and mobility of vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists along the corridor.
The open house will be a free-flowing discussion with no formal presentation. The public is encouraged to come any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to review road design alternatives and interact with city staff, elected officials and consultants.
For more information on the project, visit the city’s website at https://www.breezypointmn.gov/city-projects/page/buschmann-roadway-expansion-project.
