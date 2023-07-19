6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Breezy Point to host Buschmann Road open house

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and review related project materials

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — The city of Breezy Point seeks public comment on proposed road design alternatives along Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive and will host a community open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at city hall.

Buschmann Road serves as an important east/west travel corridor within the city. As such, the city intends to reconstruct Buschmann Road — and its intersection with Ranchette Drive — to local standards.

Read more local area news

This change is expected to improve the safety and mobility of vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists along the corridor.

The open house will be a free-flowing discussion with no formal presentation. The public is encouraged to come any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to review road design alternatives and interact with city staff, elected officials and consultants.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

For more information on the project, visit the city’s website at https://www.breezypointmn.gov/city-projects/page/buschmann-roadway-expansion-project.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
64b6bdbdc26b2f7fce9f2f5d.jpg
Local
Fargo officer's funeral is July 22 in Pequot Lakes
18h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 graduation list
19h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to Spring 2023 Dean's List at Bemidji State University
21h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823-car-show-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Barbecue and car show to hit Merrifield July 22
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Breezy Point to host Buschmann Road open house
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Local
Thanks to all who made Pine River's 150th Celebration a success
15h ago
 · 
By  Pine River 150th Celebration Committee