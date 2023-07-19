Breezy Point to host Buschmann Road open house

BREEZY POINT — The city of Breezy Point seeks public comment on proposed road design alternatives along Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive and will host a community open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at city hall.

Buschmann Road serves as an important east/west travel corridor within the city. As such, the city intends to reconstruct Buschmann Road — and its intersection with Ranchette Drive — to local standards.

Read more local area news





This change is expected to improve the safety and mobility of vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists along the corridor.

The open house will be a free-flowing discussion with no formal presentation. The public is encouraged to come any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to review road design alternatives and interact with city staff, elected officials and consultants.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

For more information on the project, visit the city’s website at https://www.breezypointmn.gov/city-projects/page/buschmann-roadway-expansion-project.