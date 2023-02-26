99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Breezy Point skaters compete in Skate Vacationland

Skaters place in various categories

IMG_8677.jpg
Breezy Point figure skaters competed in Skate Vacationland on Feb. 18-19, 2023. Pictured are: front row from right, Shelby McKee, Millie Hines, Piper Henning, Harper Sundvahl, Elsa Beseth and Everdeen Gilson; back row from right, Katrina Kretzman, Emmaline Gilson, Lacey Borders, Maren Wallin, Lily Good and Lacey Sundvahl.
Contributed / Kristin Wallin
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 26, 2023 07:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — Breezy Point figure skaters competed at Skate Vacationland on Feb. 18 and 19.

This is the third competition of the Central Minnesota Competition Series, which includes Willmar, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Fergus Falls and Alexandria.

First-time competitors were Harper and Lacey Sundvahl, and Millie Hines.

Lacey Borders, Emmaline and Everdeen Gilson, Lily Good, Piper Henning and Maren Wallin are signed up for all five competitions and will receive an award at the end for the total points accumulated.

Results from Skate Vacationland include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Basic Skills 2 Elements and Program

  • Piper Henning: first and fifth.
  • Millie Hines: third and fourth.
  • Shelby McKee: second in both.

Basic 3 Elements and Program:

  • Everdeen Gilson: third in both.

Basic 4 - Elements and Program:

  • Aubrey Johnson: fourth and third.
  • Harper Sundvahl: second in program.

Basic 5 Program:

  • Lacey Sundvahl: fourth.

Basic 6 Elements and Program:

  • Lacey Borders: second and fourth
  • Emmaline Gilson: third in both
  • Lily Good: third and fifth.

Pre-Freeskate Compulsory and Freeskate:

  • Elsa Beseth: fourth and second.
  • Katrina Kretzman: third and second.
Excel Preliminary Compulsory and Freeskate:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Maren Wallin: fourth and third

Basic Interpretive:

  • Everdeen Gilson: second
  • Lacey Borders: fourth.

High Interpretive:

  • Maren Wallin: second.

The skaters are coached by Abagale Abear, Megan Bistodeau, and Kristin and Marie Wallin.

In addition to some of these skaters preparing for two more competitions, they will all be getting ready for their annual spring show, "Heroes vs Villians," at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Breezy Point Sports Complex.

There will be a silent auction, concessions, chuck-a-duck and more.

For more information, visit breezypointfsc.com or Facebook.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
