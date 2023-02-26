Breezy Point skaters compete in Skate Vacationland

BREEZY POINT — Breezy Point figure skaters competed at Skate Vacationland on Feb. 18 and 19.

This is the third competition of the Central Minnesota Competition Series, which includes Willmar, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Fergus Falls and Alexandria.

First-time competitors were Harper and Lacey Sundvahl, and Millie Hines.

Lacey Borders, Emmaline and Everdeen Gilson, Lily Good, Piper Henning and Maren Wallin are signed up for all five competitions and will receive an award at the end for the total points accumulated.

Results from Skate Vacationland include:

Basic Skills 2 Elements and Program



Piper Henning: first and fifth.

Millie Hines: third and fourth.

Shelby McKee: second in both.

Basic 3 Elements and Program:



Everdeen Gilson: third in both.

Basic 4 - Elements and Program:



Aubrey Johnson: fourth and third.

Harper Sundvahl: second in program.

Basic 5 Program:



Lacey Sundvahl: fourth.

Basic 6 Elements and Program:



Lacey Borders: second and fourth

Emmaline Gilson: third in both

Lily Good: third and fifth.

Pre-Freeskate Compulsory and Freeskate:



Elsa Beseth: fourth and second.

Katrina Kretzman: third and second.

Excel Preliminary Compulsory and Freeskate:



Maren Wallin: fourth and third

Basic Interpretive:



Everdeen Gilson: second

Lacey Borders: fourth.

High Interpretive:



Maren Wallin: second.

The skaters are coached by Abagale Abear, Megan Bistodeau, and Kristin and Marie Wallin.

In addition to some of these skaters preparing for two more competitions, they will all be getting ready for their annual spring show, "Heroes vs Villians," at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Breezy Point Sports Complex.

There will be a silent auction, concessions, chuck-a-duck and more.

For more information, visit breezypointfsc.com or Facebook.