Breezy Point schedules hearings on 3 cannabis ordinances

BREEZY POINT — Cannabis ordinances were at the forefront of the Monday, Aug. 7, Breezy Point City Council meeting.

Public hearings were scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 5, for three new ordinances, according to a recording of the regular August meeting.

Recreational cannabis has been legal in Minnesota since Aug. 1; however, cities have received very little information on limitations for legal consumption from the state level.

Breezy Point City Administrator David Chanski said the Legislature that approved the decriminalization of cannabis toward the end of May left some decisions to the newly formed state Office of Cannabis Management.

Chanski said the OCM does not have a staff, much less guidelines for cities, leaving municipalities to fend for themselves.

The Breezy Point Planning Commission prepared recommendations for three city ordinances to fill in the blanks. They included:



An ordinance banning cannabis use on outdoor public spaces, including park spaces, highway rights of way, city parking lots and more. The current state law bans use within enclosed public spaces like the interior of public buildings, as smoking there is banned based on the Clean Indoor Air Act.

An ordinance defining penalties for minors consuming cannabis. The state law does specify that consumption is legal only for adults over age 21 much like cigarettes and alcohol; however, it does not lay out any penalties, leaving police with the ability to confiscate cannabis from minors, but not issue fines.

A moratorium on selling cannabis products within Breezy Point until Dec. 31, 2024. The state does not anticipate having a framework ready for licensing cannabis sales until 2025; however, if the OCM proceeds faster, the city could be left without its own framework for approving and handling licenses. This moratorium guarantees the city time to create its own policies and ordinances if licensing gets underway ahead of time.

Resident Bill Toft said during the public comment period that in places like the disc golf course, there are already laws that are not combating public alcohol or cannabis use. He said with the legalization, there will be an increase in violations and the city needs to take action to combat it.

His suggestions included reducing the size of the proposed disc golf course parking lot and requesting patrols from law enforcement interns at Central Lakes College.

Mayor Angel Zierden thanked Toft for his enforcement suggestions, telling him that simple complaints without suggestions are less helpful.

Chanski shared a draft of Crow Wing County's proposed cannabis ordinance. The county will host a public hearing on its ordinance Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Chanski said the city has the option of allowing the county ordinance to regulate cannabis use in public spaces. Usually, cities have the option of adopting their own ordinances with greater restrictions; however, this time if the city chooses its own ordinance, it has the option of adopting something less restrictive, as the county ordinance allows cities to act independently.

The planning commission recommendation is less strict than the proposed county ordinance.

There are similarities between the two ordinances. For one, state law says cities cannot restrict use on or in private places not accessible to the public and not already limited by the Clean Indoor Air Act.

Both ordinances also restrict use in outdoor public spaces such as parks, roadways, rights of way, parking lots and more.

However, the proposed county ordinance also restricts private property generally accessible to the public (usually businesses). This addition would include theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places that sell intoxicating liquor, wine or malt beverages, retail businesses, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas or other places of accommodation.

This includes outdoor patio spaces where customers are often allowed to smoke tobacco without violating the Clean Indoor Air Act. Such publicly accessible, private outdoor spaces were not originally included in the city ordinance recommendation.

The council chose to use the county's ordinance, but possibly scale it back based on community feedback at the public hearing on Sept. 5. At that hearing, community members may ask questions and discuss proposed ordinances.

The council may then choose to adopt the ordinances, change the ordinances and adopt modified versions or schedule additional public meetings for discussion.

The council scheduled a separate hearing for defining penalties for minors caught consuming cannabis. Police Chief Brian Sandell proposed making minor possession a petty misdemeanor with a possible fine around $50.

Sandell said he thought $50 may be enough to deter minors.

Finally, the council also scheduled a hearing for a moratorium on selling cannabis products in the city until Dec. 31, 2024.

Council member Brad Scott asked why the city would make an ordinance if the OCM will not be issuing licenses until 2025. Chanski reiterated the moratorium would be in place to protect the city in case the OCM starts licensing sooner than anticipated.

The statute approved by the state requires cities to issue a minimum number of licenses based on population. Breezy Point would be required to permit at least one license for sale.

If the OCM begins allowing licensing before the city has its own policies, including zoning, the city would be required to basically issue ordinances to anyone who applies.

The moratorium guarantees the city time to create policies. If the OCM begins issuing licenses earlier than expected and the city has policies in place and is prepared to issue licenses, they may also remove the moratorium at any time.

The ordinances will be discussed and voted on as three separate items, meaning the council can approve, deny or table any of them independently of the others. They do not need to be decided upon as a package deal.

Scott said he would prefer to wait until October to give residents more time to discuss the ordinances before a public hearing. He was the only vote in opposition of scheduling the three hearings.

Travis Grimler, staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Travis.