Breezy Point rezones disc golf course parking lot

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point City Council agreed to rezone the parking lot for the city's disc golf course from R2 residential to public, according to a recording of the Monday, Aug. 7, regular meeting.

This was in response to a recommendation by the planning commission to move forward with rezoning. Recommendation also included reducing the size of a proposed improved gravel parking lot at the site.

Early plans marked the parking site as a 100-space lot (.9 acres). Zoning suggested a reduction to 60 spaces (.5 acres) with trees and foliage between the lot and the roadway, obscuring the view of the lot from the surrounding neighborhood.

City Administrator David Chanski clarified that while the .5 acre parking lot would have a maximum of 60 spaces, without paving and striping the parking lot would realistically fit significantly fewer than 60 cars, unless given direction by parking attendants.

Chanski said in an unmarked parking lot, the number of spots is usually determined by the first car parked there based on the location and quality of their parking.

Council member Steve Jensen suggested the plan be reduced further to .4 acres. Council member Rebecca Ball said the .5 acre parking lot size was intended to reduce parking on the street as requested by neighboring residents.

Jensen felt the original suggested size was recommended just for parking needs during tournaments, and he doesn't think it needs to be as big otherwise, given how few park there when not having a tournament.

Chanski reminded the council that the 60 parking spot estimate is a generous estimate of how many could park there under perfect conditions and that adding more parking space later would be harder than removing space, if the parking proves larger than needed.

Council member Brad Scott asked how the planning commission justified their recommendation.

Jensen said the commission based their decision on discussions and meetings. Chanski said the commission likely assumed that if the property was being used for public use, it should probably be zoned public.

Mayor Angel Zierden said that has traditionally been part of the city's process, to rezone according to use.

Scott indicated ahead of time that he would be voting in opposition partially because he didn't think the parking lot should be bigger than the 12 spot parking lot near the trail access. He also said he would be voting against it as it would be dissimilar use compared to the surrounding neighborhood.

Scott was the sole council member to vote in opposition.

