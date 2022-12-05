Breezy Point Resort to host 'A Magical Christmas'
Event is Dec. 18 and features dinner, cocktails and a show
BREEZY POINT — Breezy Point Resort will host "A Magical Christmas" on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Whitebirch Ballroom.
The event will feature cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m. with dinner of prime rib or walleye at 6:30 p.m. and a holiday show at 7:30 p.m.
The show will feature Doug Allen Nash, Chris Olson and Patty Carlyle & the A-List Big Band Orchestra.
There will be a holiday dessert display.
Cost is $69 per ticket. For more information, call 218-562-7176.
