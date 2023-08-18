Breezy Point requests city hall schematic designs

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point City Council is looking ahead with a request for schematics for city hall, which includes mock-ups of space for a community room, library, gymnasium, pool and fitness center, though those features appear likely to be left out of the immediate building project.

These community features were included in the design following feedback from community members. On May 16, a review by engineering firm Widseth revealed city hall has $75,000 in deficiencies in both Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and staff facility needs.

Mayor Angel Zierden said at the regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, that planners were concerned more surprise costs may be discovered during the renovation process, such as after the walls are opened up.

After the review, the council requested displays for options, including a remodeling project for the current city hall building or construction of a new city hall, according to a recording of the Aug. 7 meeting.

Displays were available for view and comment by the public starting June 6 at city hall, and on June 14 the city hosted an open house. City Administrator David Chanski said they received a great deal of positive feedback.

The council requested suggestions on community needs, leading to the consideration of the above amenities. The council generally seems to agree that without public feedback to the contrary, the city will likely not include the amenities in the initial building construction project.

Council member Rebecca Ball said initially she was most interested in remodeling the current building, but the number of people at the open house showing interest in bigger facilities with a community room convinced her to consider a new building.

Due to the design and location of the current building, additions such as a community room are not recommended.

The council had Baker Tilly prepare a review of the city's finances and determined the city could commit to a $3 million project without increasing the property tax levy while leaving a healthy fund balance.

Council members indicated they would likely choose something less costly.

Council member Steve Jensen said he wouldn't be in favor of a $3 million project, as the city does not need a Taj Mahal, but he acknowledged city hall needs to be functional for staff and residents.

Jensen said he is aware that residents have made it clear they are worried about taxes, and simply bringing the building to ADA compliance would be a massive expense even though it would not improve functionality.

Council member Michael Moroni agreed accessibility is vital.

Zierden said the council and staff are cognizant of resident concerns about taxes.

The inclusion of the additional amenities is largely for the benefit of future councils that may consider adding on to city hall. Those plans may be completely left off the construction project. Future councils considering a community room, pool, gymnasium or library would be able to use the plans as a starting point.

In addition, planning now for possible placement of future amenities ensures the city has space to add amenities if it eventually chooses to do so. By comparison, with the design of the current city hall, engineers advised against add-ons. Planning now may prevent similar findings in the future.

Council member Brad Scott said he didn't believe the plans the current council created would remain valid in the future, and therefore a council considering adding these amenities would have to start over anyway. He did not see why they would spend extra money including those features on the design now, if they would have to spend that money again.

Zierden said the addition of the amenities did not increase the cost of the rest of the design, so the council is not spending additional money on plans. Several other council members and staff said cost of the design will be the same with or without the added amenities.

Scott remained skeptical, saying he felt seeking preliminary designs now would be rushed considering discussion began in May. He didn't feel they had sufficient opportunity to review other options.

He also felt if the city were interested in having the aforementioned amenities, the council should possibly look at partnering with a private group that could shoulder the financial cost.

The engineer at the meeting said the city couldn't really propose partnerships with anyone without knowing details that would be defined with the design.

Chanski said having designs on hand also provides private individuals with an idea that they can possibly donate toward.

The council agreed to have Widseth create a preliminary design, with Scott voting in opposition.

The design will allow the city to seek bids for the project. If the council does not like the bids, it is not required to accept any of them. Neither the design steps nor the bid steps obligate the council to continue with the process.

If the city moves forward with constructing a new city hall building, it would still have the current building. Zierden said some have proposed leasing the building to someone who could do renovations.

One example was day care, which would qualify the lessee for grants for day care development that would benefit both the city and the lessee. That is a decision to be addressed in the future.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.