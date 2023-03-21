Breezy Point Figure Skating Club to host show March 31 and April 1

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's spring show will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.

The theme is "Heroes vs Villains."

This is the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's ninth annual spring ice show.