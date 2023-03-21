99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breezy Point Figure Skating Club to host show March 31 and April 1

Annual spring show has a super hero theme for 2023

breezy skating.png
Breezy Point Figure Skating club is holding a show from Friday, March 31-Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Contributed / Breezy Point Figure Skating Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's spring show will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.

The theme is "Heroes vs Villains."

This is the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club's ninth annual spring ice show.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
