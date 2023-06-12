Breezy Point City Council takes steps to improve communication

BREEZY POINT — The majority of Breezy Point City Council members elected or re-elected in 2022 cited a desire to improve communication with the public. In the council’s Monday, June 5, regular meeting, steps were taken to do just that.

The council directed staff to create a municipal level account on Nextdoor — a social media service similar to Facebook — and begin sharing information on the platform at the administration’s discretion immediately.

Assistant City Administrator Daniel Eick said Nextdoor has a relatively strong presence in the area, and sharing updates on Nextdoor as well as Facebook could be beneficial.

The council also directed staff — namely Eick — to begin drafting and designing news releases to be sent out at the discretion of city administration.

In other action Monday, the council:



Approved the city’s 2024 budget calendar. The council is scheduled to approve a preliminary budget in its September meeting before approving a final budget in December. The exception made to approving the calendar was the first budget workshop date — proposed for Tuesday, July 18 — as council members are looking for an ideal date to meet.

Agreed to move its July meeting from Monday, July 3, to Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. Council members Steve Jensen and Brad Scott indicated they will not be able to attend.

Agreed to have a workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, regarding bylaws and code of conduct.

Accepted a proposal from A.T. Group for health insurance broker services for benefit years 2024-2026.

In May, the Breezy Point Police Department responded to 449 incidents, an increase of 168 from May 2022. Among the incidents were 279 traffic stops, five traffic arrests, three crashes, five thefts and three fires.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com.