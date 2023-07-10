Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Breezy Point City Council supports Night to Unite

Event will take place Aug. 1

Breezy Point City Hall Sign.jpg
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 8:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — In its regular meeting — moved from the usual first Monday of the month to Thursday, July 6 — the Breezy Point City Council agreed to allow the parks and recreation committee to dedicate up to $500 to support this year’s Night to Unite event, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Read more Breezy Point City Council news

“I went to (Night to Unite) last year and can attest to how fun it is,” Mayor Angel Zierden said. “I just thought, this year, it would be nice to direct the parks and rec committee to try to help plan it so we can add more to it — whether that is more for the kids to do and more for people to do, or just helping out the department.”

Police Sgt. Joe Garcia said funds largely go to food and refreshments, and the police department could use volunteers for serving at the event, as well as for set-up and takedown.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

In other action July 6, the council:

  • Accepted the city’s 2022 audit report. State statutes require all cities to be audited on an annual basis.
  • Approved a resolution authorizing the city’s transition to an “open book” format for appeals and property valuations for the next three years.

With this format, the city would schedule a time where an assessor would be present, and residents can make an appointment to make appeals or discuss property valuations.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Agreed to set a budget kickoff council workshop for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Council members Steve Jensen and Brad Scott were not in attendance July 6.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from UMN Crookston
33m ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Wise Road construction July 2023.png
Local
Wise Road under construction through July
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
3h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080820_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 8, 2023
2d ago
070923-Vogts-Notes-biking-naked.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: I promise, you’ll never catch me biking naked anywhere
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
070823-pine-river-last-windrow-shutterstock.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Barclay made the right choice in Pine River
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal