Breezy Point City Council supports Night to Unite

BREEZY POINT — In its regular meeting — moved from the usual first Monday of the month to Thursday, July 6 — the Breezy Point City Council agreed to allow the parks and recreation committee to dedicate up to $500 to support this year’s Night to Unite event, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“I went to (Night to Unite) last year and can attest to how fun it is,” Mayor Angel Zierden said. “I just thought, this year, it would be nice to direct the parks and rec committee to try to help plan it so we can add more to it — whether that is more for the kids to do and more for people to do, or just helping out the department.”

Police Sgt. Joe Garcia said funds largely go to food and refreshments, and the police department could use volunteers for serving at the event, as well as for set-up and takedown.

In other action July 6, the council:

Accepted the city’s 2022 audit report. State statutes require all cities to be audited on an annual basis.

Approved a resolution authorizing the city's transition to an "open book" format for appeals and property valuations for the next three years.

With this format, the city would schedule a time where an assessor would be present, and residents can make an appointment to make appeals or discuss property valuations.

Agreed to set a budget kickoff council workshop for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Council members Steve Jensen and Brad Scott were not in attendance July 6.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.