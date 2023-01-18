Breezy Point City Council conducts reorganizational duties

BREEZY POINT — In its first meeting of the new year Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Breezy Point City Council performed annual reorganizational duties.

Council members Brad Scott, Steve Jensen and Mayor Angel Zierden joined the board for the first time after winning election in November.

Zierden joins the Pequot Lakes Fire District’s joint powers board, joining council member Rebecca Ball. Ball will also serve as liaison to the personnel and finance committee.

Council member Michael Moroni will serve on the parks and recreation committee and sit on the safety and public works committee.

Scott will likewise sit on the safety and public works committee along with the personnel and finance committee. Jensen is now on the planning commission as well as the cemetery commission.

Additionally, Scott will serve as vice mayor.

Joe Langel, of Ratwik, Roszak, Maloney, is the city attorney, while Clifton Larson and Allen will serve as city auditor.

Pine River State Bank will serve as the city’s official depository, and the Echo Journal was named the official newspaper.

Zierden proposed changing council meeting times from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., along with expanding the Park Board from five members to seven.

The council agreed on both items, though Moroni said he would prefer to keep meetings at 7 p.m. The council will vote to expand the Park Board at its February meeting.

In other action Jan. 3, the council:

Agreed to adopt an internal emergency and inclement weather policy regarding facility closures and employee absences.

Moved for staff to revise its short-term rental ordinance regarding water testing. Following that motion, Scott asked for a future public hearing to discuss a possible moratorium on short-term rentals in the city.

Hosted discussions and directed staff to come up with a plan for a County Road 11 trail.

Hosted discussions on potentially reestablishing the Economic Development Authority and revising certain city ordinances. The council then directed staff to investigate both.

Tabled an item asking the council to schedule a council retreat in March or April. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss priorities and goals for the city, and will also be attended by City Administrator David Chanski, Assistant City Administrator Daniel Eick, Police Chief Brian Sandell and Public Works Supervisor Joe Zierden. The council agreed to review members’ schedules before coming to a decision.

In December, the Breezy Point Police Department responded to 244 incidents, an increase of 37 from December 2021. Among the incidents were 85 traffic stops, nine traffic arrests, nine crashes and three thefts.

