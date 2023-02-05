Breath of Life of Brainerd announces executive director

BRAINERD — Breath of Life Adult Day Service named Scarlett Langenfeld their executive director effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Langenfeld has been working as the program director for the past year and she has extensive experience in long-term care.

Langenfeld previously worked at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for 10+ years as a dietary aide, certified nursing assistant and activities aide.

She then took a position as a program coordinator at Central MN Senior Care in Brainerd.

She is a nine-year veteran of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Langenfeld succeeds Paul Welch, who retired after 10 years at Breath of Life Adult Day Service.

Langenfeld invites all caregivers and their dependent loved one to tour the building and learn more about the program and the services offered.

Breath of Life Adult Day Service is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 200 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd. Visit Breath of Life Adult Day Service (www.bolads.org) for complete information.