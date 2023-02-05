99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Breath of Life of Brainerd announces executive director

Scarlett Langenfeld selected for position

Breath of Life Executive Director.jpg
Scarlett Langenfeld is the executive director of Breath of Life Adult Day Service as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 05, 2023 04:57 PM
BRAINERD — Breath of Life Adult Day Service named Scarlett Langenfeld their executive director effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Langenfeld has been working as the program director for the past year and she has extensive experience in long-term care.

Langenfeld previously worked at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for 10+ years as a dietary aide, certified nursing assistant and activities aide.

She then took a position as a program coordinator at Central MN Senior Care in Brainerd.

She is a nine-year veteran of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol.

Langenfeld succeeds Paul Welch, who retired after 10 years at Breath of Life Adult Day Service.

Langenfeld invites all caregivers and their dependent loved one to tour the building and learn more about the program and the services offered.

Breath of Life Adult Day Service is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 200 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd. Visit Breath of Life Adult Day Service (www.bolads.org) for complete information.  

Related Topics: BRAINERDCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
