News Local

Brainerd's American Association of University Women to meet March 11

Branch will celebrate its 60th anniversary

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 09, 2023 07:36 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at First Congregation Church (UCC) located at 415 Juniper St. in Brainerd.

The program will be a 60th anniversary celebration of the Brainerd branch.

For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.

