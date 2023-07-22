Brainerd masons lodge to celebrate over 150 years

BRAINERD — The Aurora Lodge #100 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the Brainerd Lakes Area will host a sesquicentennial celebration at noon Sunday, Aug. 13, at Lum Park in Brainerd.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

There will be food, games, prizes for game winners, DJ music and fun for all ages.

The event is open to the public to commemorate the 150th year of masonic service to the lakes area.

Read more local area news





The Brainerd Aurora Lodge #100 Free Masons have been helping in the local, regional and statewide areas for 150 years and plan to continue for many more.

The Masonic mission of philanthropy works on projects that support children in need. The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children , the Masonic Children’s Hospital of the University of Minnesota, the Masonic Cancer Center , and the Minnesota Masonic Home are just a few of the numerous charities these organizations support with fundraising.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Masonic charities is the largest financial donor to the University of Minnesota.

The Aurora #100 Lodge supports other local causes such as I Love to Read month, awarding free bikes to winners.

Each school in the lakes area districts also receive free in-school diabetes supplies provided by area Free Masons.

Four $2,000 scholarships are available to area graduating seniors yearly.