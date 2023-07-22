6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd masons lodge to celebrate over 150 years

Public welcome to Lum Park event Aug. 13

Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Aurora Lodge #100 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the Brainerd Lakes Area will host a sesquicentennial celebration at noon Sunday, Aug. 13, at Lum Park in Brainerd.

There will be food, games, prizes for game winners, DJ music and fun for all ages.

The event is open to the public to commemorate the 150th year of masonic service to the lakes area.

The Brainerd Aurora Lodge #100 Free Masons have been helping in the local, regional and statewide areas for 150 years and plan to continue for many more.

The Masonic mission of philanthropy works on projects that support children in need. The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children , the Masonic Children’s Hospital of the University of Minnesota, the Masonic Cancer Center , and the Minnesota Masonic Home are just a few of the numerous charities these organizations support with fundraising.

The Minnesota Masonic charities is the largest financial donor to the University of Minnesota.

The Aurora #100 Lodge supports other local causes such as I Love to Read month, awarding free bikes to winners.

Each school in the lakes area districts also receive free in-school diabetes supplies provided by area Free Masons.

Four $2,000 scholarships are available to area graduating seniors yearly.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
