Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd lakes area is at the front of the line for heavy snow

Six or more inches is expected by Thursday, Dec. 15, and even more for those in northeastern Minnesota

Snowfall prediction.png
The Brainerd lakes area is expected to be among the first to experience an approaching storm with mixed snow and rain Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
December 12, 2022 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In Minnesota, the Brainerd lakes area may be the first to experience a winter storm starting around noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, though the real brunt of the snow and wind is expected to the northeast along the shores of Lake Superior and into Wisconsin.

Driving will be very difficult. You won't have much traction at all.
Meteorologist Jonathan Wolfe

A winter storm is expected to persist starting around noon Tuesday until around 6 a.m. Thursday, with snow accumulating to approximately 6.5 inches or more in the Brainerd lakes area and possibly 8 or more inches in areas to the northeast, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

During the early part of the storm, snow will likely include freezing rain with wet, heavy snow moving in.

We're talking snow that is more like concrete than anything else.
Meteorologist Ketzel Levens

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which will likely impact commutes to work and school.

"Driving will be very difficult," said meteorologist Jonathan Wolfe. "You won't have much traction at all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow removal should be done with care to prevent injury.

"We're talking snow that is more like concrete than anything else," meteorologist Ketzel Levens said during a media webinar. "It will have freezing rain mixed into it as well. That can be a health risk. It could be snow that puts your heart at risk. It can put a big strain on the back as well. We want to make sure people stay hydrated and take frequent breaks."

Winter storm Brainerd lakes area.png
Local
Snowstorm is heading toward Crow Wing, Cass counties
Weather service predicts 6-plus inches of heavy, wet snow
December 11, 2022 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The Brainerd lakes area can expect a medium chance of moderate winter storm impacts such as hazardous driving and disruptions to daily life. Likely more to the northeast, winds in the 40 mph range combined with snow loads could result in downed tree branches or power lines.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that includes Crow Wing and Cass counties, with a possible elevation to a winter storm warning as it continues. Models currently only project into Thursday morning, though snow accumulation may continue from that point.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Related Topics: WEATHERWINTER STORMBRAINERD LAKES AREAPINE RIVERBACKUSJENKINSCROSSLAKEPEQUOT LAKESNISSWANATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal