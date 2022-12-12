Brainerd lakes area is at the front of the line for heavy snow

In Minnesota, the Brainerd lakes area may be the first to experience a winter storm starting around noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, though the real brunt of the snow and wind is expected to the northeast along the shores of Lake Superior and into Wisconsin.

Driving will be very difficult. You won't have much traction at all. Meteorologist Jonathan Wolfe

A winter storm is expected to persist starting around noon Tuesday until around 6 a.m. Thursday, with snow accumulating to approximately 6.5 inches or more in the Brainerd lakes area and possibly 8 or more inches in areas to the northeast, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

During the early part of the storm, snow will likely include freezing rain with wet, heavy snow moving in.

We're talking snow that is more like concrete than anything else. Meteorologist Ketzel Levens

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which will likely impact commutes to work and school.

"Driving will be very difficult," said meteorologist Jonathan Wolfe. "You won't have much traction at all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow removal should be done with care to prevent injury.

"We're talking snow that is more like concrete than anything else," meteorologist Ketzel Levens said during a media webinar. "It will have freezing rain mixed into it as well. That can be a health risk. It could be snow that puts your heart at risk. It can put a big strain on the back as well. We want to make sure people stay hydrated and take frequent breaks."

The Brainerd lakes area can expect a medium chance of moderate winter storm impacts such as hazardous driving and disruptions to daily life. Likely more to the northeast, winds in the 40 mph range combined with snow loads could result in downed tree branches or power lines.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that includes Crow Wing and Cass counties, with a possible elevation to a winter storm warning as it continues. Models currently only project into Thursday morning, though snow accumulation may continue from that point.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.