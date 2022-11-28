Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation seeks grant applicants

Local projects related to workforce development, economic vitality and addressing community issues could receive funding

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 28, 2022 02:55 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation board of directors opened the 2023 grant round.

Local nonprofits are invited to send a letter of inquiry to blacf@communitygiving.org through Dec. 22. Once reviewed, selected applicants will be asked to complete an online application, with selected projects to receive funding next spring.

BLACF supports specific community initiatives through a variety of grants. BLACF seeks to make smaller grants for general operations and programs to address changing community needs.

BLACF also seeks to make significant grants that will bring about community-wide, lasting and positive changes in the Brainerd lakes area.

Eligible organizations are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, schools or government entities that serve Crow Wing and southern Cass counties.

Karl Samp, BLACF executive director, said in a news release: "Our board of directors continues to focus our grant-making on workforce development and initiatives and programs that enhance the quality of life and attractiveness of the Brainerd lakes area. These projects help develop, attract and retain a quality workforce for our area, which is one of our greatest challenges and is critical to the overall health and vitality of our community.”

