Brainerd gala supports family safety

Mothers share personal experiences

Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Relationship Safety Alliance held its annual gala at The Pavillion at Madden's on Gull Lake on Thursday, June 15.

This fundraiser was the first to celebrate the Louise Seliski Shelter and Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center together as member programs of the alliance.

Founding mother Seliski and Angie Platenberg (Alex and Brandon's mother) were keynote speakers, sharing their experiences.

The event included music from James Squared followed by dinner and comedian Jason Schommer.

Board Chair Mike Kuck and Executive Director Shannon Wussow also spoke. All online auction items and almost 100 bottles of spirits were sold.

The next gala will be June 20, 2024. Find upcoming events at www.relationshipsafety.org/events.

The Relationship Safety Alliance provides domestic violence victims/survivors and their children with a secure facility where they can be physically safe while finding healthy alternatives to the violent situation they have fled.

In addition to providing safety at the shelter, the alliance continue to provide services to members of the community who are seeking advocacy, education about abuse, resources and referrals.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
