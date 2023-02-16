Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women to meet
How to understand teens is the topic of Feb. 18 program at First Congregational Church
BRAINERD — The Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the First Congregational Church at 425 Juniper St., Brainerd.
The program will be: Word Currency — How to Talk with Teens and Understand Their Words.
For more information, email donnbeau@charter.net.