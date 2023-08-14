Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 14

Brainerd area Future Problem Solvers compete in international event

Students experience dorm living on University of Massachusetts Amherst campus

Future problem solvers
Brainerd students competed in an international Future Problem Solvers competition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on June 7-11, 2023.
Contributed / Marcy Byrns
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd lakes area had seven students represent the state of Minnesota at the Future Problem Solvers international competition June 7-11 at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The global issues problem solving team of fifth graders Isaac Mattson, Samuel Sundberg and Justus Anderson and sixth grader Tucker Hanson competed against other fourth through sixth grade students with the future problem topic of global currency.  

They placed 34th overall in their division. 

Fourth grader Samuel Porter competed as a MAGIC competitor with three other students from different states or countries, and his team placed third in his division. 

Fifth grader Norman Majka was also a MAGIC competitor and placed 13th overall with his team.  

Majka and Porter then joined the GIPS team of Anderson, Sundberg, Mattson and Hanson, where they developed a skit to present their action plan to solve the underlying problem. 

They placed in the top 10 for presentation of the action plan. 

Owen Byrns, a ninth grade Brainerd student, also competed as a MAGIC competitor in the middle division and placed 16th overall. 

During their time on the campus of Amherst, the students were able to meet students from all over the world and many states. 

IMG_0797.jpg
Brainerd students competed in an international Future Problem Solvers competition June 7-11, 2023, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Contributed / Marcy Byrns

They completed a scavenger hunt and memento exchange with the other students.  They were able to experience dormitory living as well by staying on the college campus.  

The team thanks all local supporters and donations that allowed them to travel to the competition and have this experience. 

Parents may contact the local Future Problem Solvers coaches to learn how their child can participate. Contact Marcy Byrns at 404-668-6375 or marcybyrns@gmail.com , or Sheila Johnston at 612-226-6571.

Find more information at  www.mnfpsp.org  and  www.fpspi.org .

