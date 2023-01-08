Brainerd American Association of University Women plans Jan. 21 brain buster trivia event

BRAINERD — the American Association of University Women's Brainerd Branch invites community trivia teams to participate in the Brain Buster Trivia event coming up on January 21. This has been an annual event for 14 years but was suspended for two years because of COVID. The event will be 1p.m. at First Lutheran Church at 424 S. 8th St. Brainerd.

The goal is to host as many teams as in the past, around 26 teams. Teams are made up of two to six people, and the registration fee for each team is $90. Financial assistance is available for team fees. interested parties may contact Coralee Fox at coralee.m.fox@gmail.com . Go to www.brainbustertrivia.org to register and see photos and questions from prior years.