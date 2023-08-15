Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boy who drowned in Ideal Township lake identified

14-year-old was from California

Today at 10:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The 14-year-old boy who drowned Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Star Lake in Ideal Township has been identified as Stanley Ryder Wilson, of Encinitas, California, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

The boy died after he fell in the lake while paddleboarding.

Read more local area news

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Terrace Resort, where the boy and his family were staying, at 8:14 p.m. Aug. 9 after receiving a report of a missing boy who was last seen paddleboarding on the lake.

According to witnesses, the boy never resurfaced after falling off the paddleboard and into the water.

The boy was pulled from the water by individuals at the resort. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point police departments, Ideal Fire/First Responders, Crosslake Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care.

