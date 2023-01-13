Bobber Bocce on Ice returns Feb. 11 to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Bobber Bocce on Ice will return to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Co-ed teams of up to four (no more than two men per team) will compete for the top spot in a sport that is half bocce ball and half curling. Other events include ice games, bonfires, food and drink sales, music, raffle drawings and more.

The schedule for the day is:

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Shuttle service from TDS Telecom to Sibley Lake and back.

Shuttle service from TDS Telecom to Sibley Lake and back. 8 a.m.: Team check-in begins.

Team check-in begins. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Bobber Bocce on Ice played.

Bobber Bocce on Ice played. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Brainerd Jaycees serve alcohol.

Brainerd Jaycees serve alcohol. 3 p.m.: 50/50 raffle drawing.

50/50 raffle drawing. All day: Bonfires on the ice.

A free shuttle service will transport teams and spectators from the TDS Telecom building in Pequot Lakes starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through the day. There is no parking on the ice near the event.

Parking is available at TDS Telecom, Pequot Lakes High School, along Government Drive, at the Pequot Lakes Chamber building and St. Alice Catholic Church. Cleats are recommended for those venturing onto the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce, is free for spectators. Competing teams must pay a $100 entry fee.

Prizes are available for first, second and third place as well as most unique outfit. Registration ends Jan. 20.