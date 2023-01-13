99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Bobber Bocce on Ice returns Feb. 11 to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes

Registration for event ends Jan. 20

bobber bocce graphic.png
Bobber Bocce on Ice will be Feb. 11 on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes Chamber
January 13, 2023 07:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — Bobber Bocce on Ice will return to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Co-ed teams of up to four (no more than two men per team) will compete for the top spot in a sport that is half bocce ball and half curling. Other events include ice games, bonfires, food and drink sales, music, raffle drawings and more.

The schedule for the day is:

  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Shuttle service from TDS Telecom to Sibley Lake and back.
  • 8 a.m.: Team check-in begins.
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Bobber Bocce on Ice played.
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Brainerd Jaycees serve alcohol.
  • 3 p.m.: 50/50 raffle drawing.
  • All day: Bonfires on the ice.
A free shuttle service will transport teams and spectators from the TDS Telecom building in Pequot Lakes starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through the day. There is no parking on the ice near the event.

Parking is available at TDS Telecom, Pequot Lakes High School, along Government Drive, at the Pequot Lakes Chamber building and St. Alice Catholic Church. Cleats are recommended for those venturing onto the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce, is free for spectators. Competing teams must pay a $100 entry fee.

Prizes are available for first, second and third place as well as most unique outfit. Registration ends Jan. 20.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
