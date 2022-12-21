Blowing in the wind: Winter storm to bring travel hazards, potential power outages

CROW WING COUNTY — Another winter storm began Wednesday, Dec. 21, and will last through Saturday, Dec. 24, with high winds leading to blowing snow and dangerous wind chills.

Crow Wing County is in a winter storm warning and Cass County is in a winter weather advisory until noon Dec. 24.

With the weather expected to impact travel conditions and potentially cause more power outages, Pine-River Backus schools canceled school for students Friday, while teachers will have an online inservice day.

The Pequot Lakes School winter break is scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon, with a half-day Thursday and no school Friday. The district has not yet made any changes to the schedule.

“What’s making this a pretty potent winter storm is the fact that it’s a combination of the moderate snow and then the winds really ramping up in a long duration wind event with those trees already loaded down with snow from last week, as well as the long duration of very cold wind chills,” said Nathan Lynum, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

“That’s gonna make this a pretty prolonged period of some hazardous winter weather,” he said.

Snowfall impacts Wednesday travel

The Brainerd lakes area will continue to see light, fully snowfall until Wednesday evening when it is expected to taper off, Lynum said.

“There could be limited visibility down to maybe a quarter mile through the evening hours today,” Lynum said. “Definitely could be some impacts to the evening commute today for any folks coming back from work as well.”

The Brainerd area is expected to receive three to five inches of snow through Saturday, with most of the snowfall occurring Wednesday. The snowfall will be a bit lighter moving north, with the Walker area expecting two to three inches in total.

High winds bring potential whiteout conditions, more power outages

While there is less snowfall expected further north, both areas will endure the same windchill lows and magnitude and duration of high winds.

Increasing wind Thursday afternoon sustaining into Saturday night could lead to travel hazards and drifting snow that could pile up on roadways, Lynum said.

“We’re going to be looking at some wind gusts upwards of about 45 miles an hour by Thursday night and sustaining through Friday and into Saturday,” Lynum said. “With that, we could be looking at some near whiteout conditions, depending on how much snow does occur today from that three to five inches.”

Though the weather briefly “warmed up” Wednesday, the strong winds paired with cold air will bring dangerous wind chills down to 35 degrees below zero Thursday night through Saturday.

With trees already weighed down by the previous storm's heavy snow, the high winds and additional snowfall could lead to more downed trees and power outages.

The National Weather Service doesn’t predict outages, but Lynum did advise caution and preparation.

“Expect the worst and plan for the worst as far as prepping for any kind of longer duration power outages,” Lynum said.

