Black bear claws Minneapolis woman in Cass County

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — A Minneapolis woman came face to face with a bear at a cabin near Gull Lake in Fairview Township around midnight, Friday, May 26, resulting in long claw scratch wounds on one arm.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the 65-year-old woman had let her dog out at approximately midnight. She went outside to check on the dog when she heard her dog outside apparently in a confrontation.

When she went outside to locate the dog, she was surprised by a black bear, which swiped at her, striking her in the chest and arm and knocking her down.

Family, hearing the noise, rushed outside and the bear fled. She was taken to the hospital in Brainerd where she received treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries to her shoulder, chest and back.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in an earlier news release that the bear was likely startled by the dog, and again when the woman came out of the house and reacted out of a sense of self defense.

The DNR said there has been no reported complaint of bear activity in the area this spring. The DNR will be monitoring the area for bears going forward.

Black bears are rarely aggressive and attacks are uncommon, the DNR said. This is only the 10th bear attack involving serious injuries to a person on record, with no death.

Most encounters involve bears that have become attracted to an area due to food sources like birdseed, trash or similar. Bears may also become attracted to dog activity. Bears become unpredictable when faced with stressful situations like unexpected encounters with dogs or humans.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and DNR offered tips for safety during times when bears are active.

People should avoid attracting bears to their property. Important measures at residences include removing sources of food such as bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, storing trash in bear-proof containers and keeping barbecue grills clean.

For more tips on what to do in a bear encounter, go to mndnr.gov/bearsafety or https://bearwise.org/bear-safety-tips/bear-encounter/ .

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and DNR offer the following safety information when encountering black bears:

Watch from a safe distance or from inside to assess why it is there (for example, is there a food source like birdseed attracting it?).

Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: Boldly shout, bang pots, slam doors or throw something.

If you have bear spray , remove the safety and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you.

Sometimes bears exhibit a quick burst of aggression to defend against a perceived threat. The closer you are to the bear when it becomes aware of your presence, the more likely it is to exhibit defensive behavior. This behavior is intended to intimidate and scare away the threat.

It may pop its jaws, swat at the ground while blowing or snorting, and it may even bluff charge. Anyone encountering these signs should cautiously and carefully retreat, following some guidelines.



Try to appear nonthreatening.

Speak to the bear in a calm tone and slowly back away. Do not run.

If you have bear spray , remove the safety and point it toward the bear. Starting with a quick spray is OK, as that will not make the bear aggressive.

If the bear retreats, leave the area immediately.

Bear spray containing capsaicin (hot pepper liquid) is a good option to change the behavior of bold bears. It also gives you peace of mind and can prevent a bear from attacking. It is available at most outdoor stores or online sporting goods retailers.

For more information, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/livingwith_wildlife/bears/encounters.html#encounters