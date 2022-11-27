Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Births: Oct. 3-Nov. 4, 2022, area births at Brainerd hospital

Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 27, 2022 12:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd

Kirsten and Colton Christiansen, Pine River, a boy, Cylas Michael, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Oct. 3, 2022.

Kyle Hubbard and Morgyn Maroney, Pine River, a boy, Sage Michael Harlan Hubbard, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Oct. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Michael Maroney and Danyn Maroney, Breezy Point, and Ron Hubbard and Ann Hubbard, Saltillo, Texas.

Courtney and Zachary Gosse, Pine River, a girl, Rosie Angel Ann, 7 pounds, Oct. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Jennifer Valtakis and Dwayne Gosse and Cheryl Kelly.

Ashley Dunbar and Matthew, Pine River, a girl, Maddie Jo Katherine Wendt, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Oct. 15, 2022. Grandparents are James Wendt and Martha Wendt, Shawn Dunbar, and Christine and David Montague.

Sarah and Erik Westin, Nisswa, a boy, Wyatt Warren, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Nov. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Gerry and Debby McMillan, Howard Lake, and Terri and Gary Westin, Bemidji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: NEW ARRIVALSESSENTIA HEALTH
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
IMG_2597.JPG
Local
Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
December 23, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Land and Waters Preservation Trust announces grant fund opportunity
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
December 23, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
letters-to-santa-2-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Eagle View Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
December 22, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt