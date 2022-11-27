Births: Oct. 3-Nov. 4, 2022, area births at Brainerd hospital
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd
Kirsten and Colton Christiansen, Pine River, a boy, Cylas Michael, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Oct. 3, 2022.
Kyle Hubbard and Morgyn Maroney, Pine River, a boy, Sage Michael Harlan Hubbard, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Oct. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Michael Maroney and Danyn Maroney, Breezy Point, and Ron Hubbard and Ann Hubbard, Saltillo, Texas.
Courtney and Zachary Gosse, Pine River, a girl, Rosie Angel Ann, 7 pounds, Oct. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Jennifer Valtakis and Dwayne Gosse and Cheryl Kelly.
Ashley Dunbar and Matthew, Pine River, a girl, Maddie Jo Katherine Wendt, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Oct. 15, 2022. Grandparents are James Wendt and Martha Wendt, Shawn Dunbar, and Christine and David Montague.
Sarah and Erik Westin, Nisswa, a boy, Wyatt Warren, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Nov. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Gerry and Debby McMillan, Howard Lake, and Terri and Gary Westin, Bemidji.
