Births: Nov. 12-Dec. 1, 2022
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd
Jade and Tony Winkleblack, Hackensack, a boy, Cash Warren, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Nov. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Karen and Ed Graham, Hackensack, Dale and Stacey Kielhorn, Burden, Kansas, and Toney Holley, Pensacola, Florida.
Rachael Barnum and Tom Jones, Baxter, a girl, Celeste Sterling, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Jill and Randy Barnum, Pine River, and Tammy Clark and Joel Terwey, Hudson, Wisconsin.
