Births: May 10, 2023, birth announcements

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Laura Huesmann and Gaylan Pegel, Pine River, a girl, Oakley Pegel, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, May 10, 2023. Grandparents are Jason and Tanya McAllister, Pine River; Gaylan and Marlene Pegel, Merrifield; and Amy and Ken Dow, Isle. Great-grandparents are Maurice McAllister, Backus, and Linda Mathison, Brainerd.

Luke and Bailey Landecker, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Mack Duane Landecker, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, May 10, 2023. Grandparents are David and Kim Landecker, Breezy Point, and John and Pam Poston, Lake Shore. Great-grandparents are Helen Landecker, Baxter, and Joyce Wincek, Elk River.