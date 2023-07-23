Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Births: June 7-July 28, 2023, listings from Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby

Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Rob and Alexa Lang, twins, a girl, Magdalene Leigh, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and a boy, John Robert, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Maury and Lezlie Duval, Brainerd, and Steve and Lori Lang, St. Charles, Missouri. Great-grandparent is Judy Duval, Detroit Lakes.

Read more local area news

Ema and Colton Eklund-Anderson, Breezy Point, Piper Moon, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, July 7, 2023. Grandparents are Donnie, Breezy Point; Shawn, Rochester; Bill, Woodbury; and Cally, Red Wing. Great-grandparents are Mary, Pine River, and Jackie, Red Wing.

Emily and Shelby Deno, Merrifield, a girl, Ayla Lehua Deno, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, July 8, 2023. Grandparents are Kari Asuncion, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Craig and Dawn Deno, Byron. Great-grandparents are Ray Paulson, Shingletown, California, and Neil and Kati Volkman, Rochester.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
