Births: June 28-July 25, 2023
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd
Cynthia Thompson and Tyler Peterson, Brainerd, a boy, Micah Scott Thompson, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Rachel and Ricky Aulie, Breezy Point, and Cheryl Kelly, Brainerd.
Cat and Jordan Blaeser, Brainerd, a boy, Tate Vincent, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, June 30, 2023. Grandparents are Jon and Nancy Blaeser, Nisswa, Chanelle Blaeser, Pequot Lakes, and Sheryl and Scott Wold, Aitkin.
Kyle and Danielle Rundhaug, Pine River, a girl, Emery Rose, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, July 5, 2023. Grandparents are Daniel and Diane Petersen, Elmdale, and Mike and LeAnne Rundhaug, Pine River.
Zachary and Elise Malecha, Nisswa, a boy, Arthur Ellard, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, July 6, 2023. Grandparents are Diana and Michael Magner, Grand Rapids, Lisa and Stephen Lang, Red Wing, and Steven Malecha, Cannon Falls.
Lakewood Health System, Staples
Kasey Haehnel and Roman Siltman, Jenkins, a girl, Peyton Moriah, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, July 14, 2023.
Johanna and Jordan Rudbeck, Lake Shore, a boy, Callahan Jordan, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, July 25, 2023.
