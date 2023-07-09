Births: June 2-27, 2023, births from the northern Brainerd lakes area

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Samantha Nickaboine and Joseph Bogard, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Titus William Nickaboine, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, June 2, 2023. Grandparents are Kris Monse and Kent Monse, Aitkin; Vanessa Bogard and Chris Spindler, Emily; and Stephanie and Micah Lewis, Pequot Lakes. Great-grandparents are Tony and Vicky Lewis, Grand Rapids, and Marlene and Bill Monse, Aitkin.

Steve and Jaclyn Spencer, Crosslake, a boy, Cruz Kenneth Spencer, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, June 7, 2023.

Stephanie May and Duwayne Lasker, Deerwood, a girl, Tatiana Skye Lasker, 8 pounds, June 27, 2023. Grandparents are Dawn Walker and Jeff Lasker, Merrifield, and Kathy May, Cokato.

St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Jeremy and Whitney Wagner, Pierz, a boy, Leo Michael, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, June 3, 2023. Grandparents are Wendy and Charlie Swenson, Pine River, Dale and Linda Wagner, Elk River, and Connie and Larry Marquardt, Atwater.

Caleb and Allison Gildner, Breezy Point, a boy, Silas James, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, June 16, 2023. Grandparents are Graig and Martha Sewell, Breezy Point, and Alan and Rebecca Gildner, Castle Rock.

Lakewood Health System, Staples

Samantha Zierke and Luke Simons, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Dalton Taylor, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, June 21, 2023.