Sunday, August 27

News Local

Births: July 31-Aug. 11, 2023, births listed

Birth announcements from Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Danielle Flategraff and Russell Tilbury, Pine River, a boy, Legend Alan Tilbury, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, July 31, 2023. Grandparents are Roger and Susan Shepard, Pine River; Randy and Bobbye Rono, Pine River; Russell A. Tilbury, Pine River; and Ruth Sanvig, Brainerd

Alexius Gallagher and Alex Dostal, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Hudson James Dostal, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Aug. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Cheri and James Power, Weirsdale, Florida; Rick Dostal, Glencoe; and Teresa Helland, Hutchinson. Great-grandparents are Karen Moore, Brainerd; Barb Gallagher, Little Falls; and Suzanne Helland, Hutchinson.

Joey and Devon Hutchison, Merrifield, a girl, Meadow Lynn, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, Aug. 3, 2023. Grandparents are Brad and Heidi Hutchison, Merrifield. Great-grandparents are John and Carolyn Hotakainen, Sebeka

Louis and Lexia Eschenbacher, Merrifield, a boy, Bo Edward, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Aug. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Mark and Nancy Eschenbacher, Brainerd; and Lee and Micheal Klinghagen, Motley. Great-grandparents are Mike Babb, Pillager; Norm and Barb Klinghagen, Simpsonville, South Carolina; and Lyle Krueger, Brainerd.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
