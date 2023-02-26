99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Births: Jan. 31-Feb. 12, 2023, northern Brainerd lakes area births reported

Birth announcements are from Brainerd, Staples and Crosby hospitals

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 26, 2023 04:57 AM

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Erica Stepanek and Wade Wernecke, Brainerd, a girl, Winter Arwen, 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces, Feb. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Lisle and Deborah Stepanek, Fort Ripley, and Debra Wernecke, Breezy Point.

Read more local area news

Lakewood Health System-Staples

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Leyk, Pine River, a boy, August Leyk, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 31, 2023.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Ben and Dawn Davis, Mission Township, a boy, Seth Allen Davis, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Feb. 11, 2023. Grandparents are John and Bonnie Davis, Breezy Point.

Cassandra Whitney and Hunter Robinson, Ironton, a girl, Avery LeChelle-Lynn Robinson, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, Feb. 12, 2023. Grandparents are Elizabeth and Andrew Robinson, Crosby; Sarah Torkelson, Aitkin; and Steven Whitney, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Beth and Randal Moore, Crosby; Karen and Craig Robinson, Munising, Michigan; and Deb and Shirlie Cooper, Aitkin.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Feb. 16-21, 2023, Echo Journal archived e-papers.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Feb. 16-21, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines
February 25, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hockey Is For Everybody PIX2.jpg
Local
Northern Lakes Lightning hockey players share message with young students in Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Aitkin
February 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
011722-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 25, 2023
February 25, 2023 05:57 AM