Births: Jan. 17-19, 2023

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby shares Pequot Lakes, Pine River couples' births

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 29, 2023 01:57 PM
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Rebecca and Edward Gravdahl, Pine River, a boy, Preston Joseph Gravdahl, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Jan. 17, 2023.

Samantha and Nathan Gonczy, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Miriam Ruth Gonczy, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 19, 2023. Grandparents are Dennis and Kathy Gonczy, Pequot Lakes, and Tony and Melinda Loberg, Pequot Lakes. Great-grandparents are Calvin and Shirley Walling, Pequot Lakes.

