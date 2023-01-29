Births: Jan. 17-19, 2023
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby shares Pequot Lakes, Pine River couples' births
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby
Rebecca and Edward Gravdahl, Pine River, a boy, Preston Joseph Gravdahl, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Jan. 17, 2023.
Samantha and Nathan Gonczy, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Miriam Ruth Gonczy, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 19, 2023. Grandparents are Dennis and Kathy Gonczy, Pequot Lakes, and Tony and Melinda Loberg, Pequot Lakes. Great-grandparents are Calvin and Shirley Walling, Pequot Lakes.
