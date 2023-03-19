99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Births: Feb. 11-March 7, 2023, northern Brainerd lakes area listings

Birth announcements from Brainerd, Staples and Crosby-Ironton hospitals

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Aria Neal and Dan Constenius, Brainerd, a boy, Ziggy Stark Neal, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Feb. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Janey Neal, Buffalo, Kathi Tallman, Pine River, Justin Neal, Minneapolis, and Garett Constenius, Cokato.

Cody and Emma Thomsen, Crosslake, a girl, Mae Marie, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 19, 2023.

Zach and Katelin Hohertz, Merrifield, a boy, Bryer Beau, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Feb. 23, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Deb Cranny, Brainerd, Mark Hohertz, Minnetonka, and Chris Vitez, Watertown.

Rylie and Eric Weber, Nisswa, a girl, Beverly Christine, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Feb. 25, 2023. Grandparents are John and Ellen Fussy, Nisswa, Cindy and Bertrand Weber, Burnsville, and Joy Clark, Jacksonville, Florida.

Lakewood Health System-Staples

Shiann Weichman and Wyatt Bosma, Backus, a girl, Lainey Mae, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Feb. 27, 2023.

Christena Reichert, Pine River, a girl, Ardell Beverly Jo, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, March 1, 2023.

Cheyenne Swenson and Jordan Onken, Pine River, a girl, Savannah Lynn, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, March 3, 2023.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Jackie and Andy Grinnell, Aitkin, a girl, Kennedy Grace, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, Feb. 17, 2023. Grandparents are Lynn and Tony Grinnell, Shieldsville. Great-grandparents are Barb and Max Venero, Elysian, and Laura and Richard Anderson, Little Falls.

Travis and Gina Roach, Crosby, a boy, Carter James, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, March 7, 2023. Grandparents are Jim and Pam Roach, Merrifield, and Mary “Kay” Rudolph, Crosslake. Great-grandparent is Jeannine McCabe, Baxter.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
