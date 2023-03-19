Births: Feb. 11-March 7, 2023, northern Brainerd lakes area listings

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Aria Neal and Dan Constenius, Brainerd, a boy, Ziggy Stark Neal, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Feb. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Janey Neal, Buffalo, Kathi Tallman, Pine River, Justin Neal, Minneapolis, and Garett Constenius, Cokato.

Cody and Emma Thomsen, Crosslake, a girl, Mae Marie, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 19, 2023.

Zach and Katelin Hohertz, Merrifield, a boy, Bryer Beau, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Feb. 23, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Deb Cranny, Brainerd, Mark Hohertz, Minnetonka, and Chris Vitez, Watertown.

Rylie and Eric Weber, Nisswa, a girl, Beverly Christine, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Feb. 25, 2023. Grandparents are John and Ellen Fussy, Nisswa, Cindy and Bertrand Weber, Burnsville, and Joy Clark, Jacksonville, Florida.

Lakewood Health System-Staples

Shiann Weichman and Wyatt Bosma, Backus, a girl, Lainey Mae, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Feb. 27, 2023.

Christena Reichert, Pine River, a girl, Ardell Beverly Jo, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, March 1, 2023.

Cheyenne Swenson and Jordan Onken, Pine River, a girl, Savannah Lynn, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, March 3, 2023.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Jackie and Andy Grinnell, Aitkin, a girl, Kennedy Grace, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, Feb. 17, 2023. Grandparents are Lynn and Tony Grinnell, Shieldsville. Great-grandparents are Barb and Max Venero, Elysian, and Laura and Richard Anderson, Little Falls.

Travis and Gina Roach, Crosby, a boy, Carter James, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, March 7, 2023. Grandparents are Jim and Pam Roach, Merrifield, and Mary “Kay” Rudolph, Crosslake. Great-grandparent is Jeannine McCabe, Baxter.