Births: Dec. 8-12, 2022, area births listed
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd
Adam and Katie Pickar, Merrifield, a boy, Luke William, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Curt and Maureen Pickar, Brainerd, and Brian and Colleen Scholl, Brainerd.
Nolan and Amanda Toft, Breezy Point, a girl, Palmer Florence, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Heidi and David Olson, Big Lake, and Bill and Lisa Toft, Breezy Point.
Andrew and Allison Pomeroy, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Laken Drew, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Dec. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Jim and Shelley Rauschnot, Inver Grove Heights, and Jan and George Pomeroy, Ramsey.
Lakewood Health System-Staples
Cheri Jacobus and Neil Simmons, Pine River, a girl, Kenzi Jean, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 12, 2022.
