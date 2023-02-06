99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Births: Dec. 3, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023, northern Brainerd lakes area birth announcements

Births from St. Joseph's Medical Center-Brainerd, Lakewood Health System-Staples and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 06, 2023 03:57 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Kelsey and Parker Deutz, Nisswa, a girl, Marie Rose, 9 pounds, 1 ounces, Dec. 26, 2022. Grandparents are Janice and Mike Rose, Brooklyn Park, and Mark and Brenda Deutz, Marshall.

Christopher and Jamie Padrnos, Brainerd, a girl, Olive Ann, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022. Grandparents are Rob and Linda Balmer, Bemidji, and Dan and Sue Padrnos, Brainerd.

Kyndal Whalen and Brandon Brekkestran, Browerville, a boy, Jackson David Brekkestran, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 30, 2022. Grandparents are David and Sharon Whalen, Long Prairie, Linda Brekkestran, Pine River, and David Brekkestran, Madison.

Colton and Rachel Hanson, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Hazel Mae, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 3, 2023. Grandparents are Shannon and Leif Hanson, Sacred Heart, Dawn Huelsman, Sacred Heart, and Craig Pederson, Aitkin.

Kim and Steve Rollins, Pine River, a girl, Liliana Louise, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, Jan. 13, 2023. Grandparents are Kevin and Donna Larson, Custer, South Dakota, and Louis and Dorothy Rollins, Pine River.

Lakewood Health System-Staples

Heather Zollner, Pine River, a girl, Izabella Elizabeth Lynn, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 18, 2023.

Kierra Howard and Tyler Quast, Nisswa, a girl, Arya Jay, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 19, 2023.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Carly Blanksma and Cody Swenson, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Theodore Henry Swenson, Dec. 3, 2022. Grandparents are Nathalie and Frits Blanksma, Pequot Lakes, and Kim and Robert Swenson, Backus.

Zachary Aaron Lund and Alyssa Noelle Lund, Breezy Point, a girl, Adalyn Noelle, Dec. 6, 2022.

Trevor and Erin Kruse, Breezy Point, a boy, Clayton David, Dec. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Lori Kruse, Brainerd, Robert Bosaaen, Crosby, and Della Bosaaen, Brainerd.

Ernie and Rachel Jorgensen, Brainerd, a boy, Ezra Charles, Dec. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Kelly and Laurie Jorgensen, Nisswa, and Charlie and P.J. Bolstridge, Brainerd.

McKenzie Engebretson and Gunnar Kieffer, Brainerd, a girl, Briar LouAnn Kieffer, Dec. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Patricia Ann Engebretson, Crosslake, Patrick Block, Brainerd, and Brook and Aaron Kieffer, Merrifield. Great-grandparents are the late Virginia Bell, the late Roy Block, the late Linda Lou Engebretson, the late Burton Engebretson, Randy Kieffer and Janice Kieffer, Morris, and Sherman Beach and Cleo Beach, Brainerd.

Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann, a girl, Millie Jean Huesmann, Jan. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Pam and Mike Downey, Breezy Point, Terry Huesmann, Pine River, and Kimberly and Lucas Teel, Pine River.

Meredith and Kyler Decent, Deerwood, a girl, Sophia Marie, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Jan. 4, 2023. Grandparents are Ann and Philip Silgen, Deerwood, Tammy Decent, Crosby, and Jerry Decent, Crosby. Great-grandparents are Joan Johnson, Crosslake, Shirley Silgen, Roseville, and Tom Blood, Ironton.

Aleasha and Tony Dullum, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Lakelynn Marlene, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 18, 2023. Grandparents are Ted and Kathy Dullum, Nisswa, Patti Ellinboe, Anoka, Judd Olek, Nisswa. Great-grandparents are Liz Benson and Ron, Baxter, and Roger Olek, Nisswa.

