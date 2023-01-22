STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Births: Dec. 13, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 Brainerd lakes area births

Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 22, 2023 01:01 PM
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Levi and Chanda Lee, East Gull Lake, a boy, Ivan Levi, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 13, 2022. Grandparents are John and Barbara Lee, East Gull Lake, and Philip and Vickie Janckila, Cokato.

Courtney and Keith Larson, Brainerd, a girl, Jayden Linda, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Brian and Denise Aune, Pequot Lakes, and Mike and Linda Larson, Brainerd.

Sarah Kramer and Shane Rabanus, Baxter, a girl, Melina Sue Rabanus, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Holly and Todd Kramer, Baxter, Lisa Gibbs, Nisswa, and Tim Schuldt, Sartell.

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022
Students receive academic recognition
January 22, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Echo Journal e-editions for Jan. 12-17, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Echo Journal e-edition headlines for Jan. 12-17, 2023
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 21, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ice Fishing Extravaganza 15 inches.JPG
Local
15 inches of ice means Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2023 is officially a go Jan. 28
33rd annual contest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay
January 21, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 21, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 21, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Wolf Ridge 1.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes sixth-graders take educational field trip to Wolf Ridge
Students and chaperones enjoyed 3 feet of fresh snow near Lake Superior
January 21, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

Lakewood Health System-Staples

Marigold and Bejie Barbarona, Pine River, a girl, Triana Bella Brandino, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 24, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kali and Andrew Jay, Brainerd, a girl, Eloise Jane, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022.

Courtney and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, a girl, Riverly Michelle, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Jan. 1, 2023.

Katie and Blake Sweney, Merrifield, a girl, Adeline Jean, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 4, 2023.

