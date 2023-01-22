Births: Dec. 13, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 Brainerd lakes area births
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd
Levi and Chanda Lee, East Gull Lake, a boy, Ivan Levi, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 13, 2022. Grandparents are John and Barbara Lee, East Gull Lake, and Philip and Vickie Janckila, Cokato.
Courtney and Keith Larson, Brainerd, a girl, Jayden Linda, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Brian and Denise Aune, Pequot Lakes, and Mike and Linda Larson, Brainerd.
Sarah Kramer and Shane Rabanus, Baxter, a girl, Melina Sue Rabanus, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Holly and Todd Kramer, Baxter, Lisa Gibbs, Nisswa, and Tim Schuldt, Sartell.
Lakewood Health System-Staples
Marigold and Bejie Barbarona, Pine River, a girl, Triana Bella Brandino, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 24, 2022.
Kali and Andrew Jay, Brainerd, a girl, Eloise Jane, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022.
Courtney and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, a girl, Riverly Michelle, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Jan. 1, 2023.
Katie and Blake Sweney, Merrifield, a girl, Adeline Jean, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 4, 2023.