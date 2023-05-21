99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Births: April 5-May 9, 2023, birth announcements

Area babies born at Brainerd and Staples hospitals

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Brittany Sather and Matt Cool, Brainerd, a girl, Myla LaRae, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, April 5, 2023. Grandparents are Brian and Kim Sather, Brainerd, and Gregory and Ronda Cool, Emily.

Jordan Geschwill and Joshua Glenn, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Evalynn Kay, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 8, 2023.

Read more local area news

Jacob and Molly Dragovich, Nisswa, a girl, Presley Jo, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, April 14, 2023. Grandparents are Joe and Denise Laudenbach, Brainerd, and Dale and Kari Dragovich, Aitkin.

Matthew and Maarja Melander, Pine River, a boy, Pejter William, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 14, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Michelle, Big Lake, and David and Adri, St. Louis Park.

Lakewood Health System-Staples

Kaitlyn and Charlie Schoeck, Nisswa, a girl, Eleanor Jo, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, April 22, 2023.

Bailey and James Sherman, Backus, a boy, Elliott Lee, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, May 9, 2023.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

