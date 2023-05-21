Births: April 5-May 9, 2023, birth announcements
Area babies born at Brainerd and Staples hospitals
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd
Brittany Sather and Matt Cool, Brainerd, a girl, Myla LaRae, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, April 5, 2023. Grandparents are Brian and Kim Sather, Brainerd, and Gregory and Ronda Cool, Emily.
Jordan Geschwill and Joshua Glenn, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Evalynn Kay, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 8, 2023.
Jacob and Molly Dragovich, Nisswa, a girl, Presley Jo, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, April 14, 2023. Grandparents are Joe and Denise Laudenbach, Brainerd, and Dale and Kari Dragovich, Aitkin.
Matthew and Maarja Melander, Pine River, a boy, Pejter William, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 14, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Michelle, Big Lake, and David and Adri, St. Louis Park.
Lakewood Health System-Staples
Kaitlyn and Charlie Schoeck, Nisswa, a girl, Eleanor Jo, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, April 22, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bailey and James Sherman, Backus, a boy, Elliott Lee, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, May 9, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT