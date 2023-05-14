99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Births: April 22-May 3, 2023, Brainerd lakes area births

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby shares birth announcements

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby

Heather and Shawn Webster, a boy, Otto Tweed Webster, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, April 22, 2023.

Christopher and Ashley Hanson, Breezy Point, a girl, Callahan Jennifer Hanson, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, May 3, 2023. Grandparents are Michael Clasen, Pequot Lakes, and Linda Hanson, Spicer. Great-grandparents are David Holker, Crosslake, and Arly Myers, Pine River.

Read more local area news

Megan and Bryan Syrstad, Deerwood, a girl, Finley Jo Syrstad, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, May 3, 2023. Grandparents are Cindy Engstrom-Felthous, Pine River; Dave Felthous, Backus; and Marty and Kathy Syrstad, Thompson, North Dakota. Great-grandparents are Doris Braathen, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and JoAnn Engstrom, Tioga, North Dakota.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
103021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
AIS (2)
Community
Expect to see watercraft inspectors at Crow Wing landings
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake to be cleaned
May 13, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AIS (2)
Community
Expect to see watercraft inspectors at Crow Wing landings
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
103021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lake Hubert anglers May 7, 2023.JPG
Community
Bait may be hard to find for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
051323-last-windrow-fishing-opener.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: It's here - the Minnesota fishing opener
May 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky