Births: April 19-25, 2023, births at Brainerd hospital
Birth announcements for Pine River, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes parents listed
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd
Justin and Kellie Skillings, Nisswa, a boy, Owen Mark Alan, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 19, 2023. Grandparents are Bob and Holly Skillings, Detroit Lakes, and Mark and Cindee Utter, Nisswa.
Brandon Bryant and Christina Polchow, Pine River, a boy, Corey Stanley Polchow, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, April 22, 2023.
Amber and Garrett Haglin, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Jackson Thomas, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, April 25, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Ellen Haglin, Nisswa, and Mike and Jennifer Booge, Park Rapids.
ADVERTISEMENT