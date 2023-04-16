99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Birth: Crosby hospital lists Pequot Lakes birth

Baby boy is born at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Shelly and Jeff Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Jameson Patrick Tulenchik, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, April 1, 2023. Grandparents are Tim Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes; Annette Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes; and Donna and Larry O’Connell, Forest Lake. Great-grandparent is DiAnn Tulenchik, Pequot Lakes.

Read more local area news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
0316pl-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County to hold April Skywarn Weather Spotter training
April 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Local
Two Pine River-Backus High School robotics team members make all-academic team
April 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041523-last-windrow-spring-cynic.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: This cynic will believe in spring when he sees it
April 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Lake Shore City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Lake Shore City Council sets THC moratorium
April 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
0316pl-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
4-cities-short-term-rentals-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 cities, 4 approaches to short-term rental regulation
April 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt