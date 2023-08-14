Big Dipper in Hackensack donates $1,450 to Faith in Action

HACKENSACK — Visitors to the Big Dipper in Hackensack on July 16 were greeted with “Happy National Ice Cream Day! Would you like to buy an ice cream sandwich?”

Staff at the Big Dipper handmade huge ice cream sandwiches with monster cookies and a choice of ice cream, dedicating the proceeds to Faith in Action for Cass County.

“The Big Dipper staff would like to thank everyone for participating in our fundraiser for Faith in Action in Hackensack,” Big Dipper owner Jeannette Dudley said in a news release. “We raised $1,450 for Faith in Action for Cass County, a great local nonprofit organization. We all appreciate your support.”

Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, nonprofit organization providing nonmedical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support.

Volunteers provide transportation, homemaking, chores, basic home repairs, telephone visiting, delivery of groceries, medications and Meals on Wheels. The organization connects folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who help them to stay active in their communities.

Call Faith in Action at 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com to get connected.