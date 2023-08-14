Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Big Dipper in Hackensack donates $1,450 to Faith in Action

Proceeds came from handmade ice cream sandwich sales July 16, which was National Ice Cream Day

Faith in Action Big Dipper donation July 2023.jpg
Following the July 16, 2023, National Ice Cream Day fundraiser for Faith in Action, Big Dipper owner Jeannette Dudley, left, presented a donation envelope to Faith in Action for Cass County Director Theresa Eclov.
Contributed / Faith in Action for Cass County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Visitors to the Big Dipper in Hackensack on July 16 were greeted with “Happy National Ice Cream Day! Would you like to buy an ice cream sandwich?”

Staff at the Big Dipper handmade huge ice cream sandwiches with monster cookies and a choice of ice cream, dedicating the proceeds to Faith in Action for Cass County.

Read more local area news

“The Big Dipper staff would like to thank everyone for participating in our fundraiser for Faith in Action in Hackensack,” Big Dipper owner Jeannette Dudley said in a news release. “We raised $1,450 for Faith in Action for Cass County, a great local nonprofit organization. We all appreciate your support.”

Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, nonprofit organization providing nonmedical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Volunteers provide transportation, homemaking, chores, basic home repairs, telephone visiting, delivery of groceries, medications and Meals on Wheels. The organization connects folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who help them to stay active in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call Faith in Action at 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com to get connected.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
1024happy-dancing-turtle.jpg
Community
Sustainable building techniques to be on display in Pine River
7h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: June 28-July 25, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0629pl-pine-river-backus-school.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus School dedicated to sponsoring trap team
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
081223-police-blotter-wasp-sting.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 12, 2023
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PequotLakesCityHallSign.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes seeks to ban marijuana in public places
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Bryan Welk
Community
Sheriff's Corner: Aquatic structures need permits
1d ago
 · 
By  Bryan Welk
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: June 28-July 25, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal