Beware of aeration system on Loon Lake starting Jan. 1
Aeration creates open water and thin ice
We are part of The Trust Project.
An aeration system creating open water and thin ice will be in use on Loon Lake in Cass County starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Use extreme caution around posted areas.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old