News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beware at the bus stop - Dangerous windchills forecast for Crow Wing and Cass counties

Windchill advisory is in effect until noon Monday, Jan. 30, for much of the state

Windchill advisory Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, into Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.png
Crow Wing and Cass counties, and much of the rest of the state, are in a windchill advisory through noon Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 29, 2023 08:56 PM
Bundle up those kids heading to bus stops and take care against the continued arctic cold.

Dangerous windchills, including in Crow Wing and Cass counties, are likely Monday and Tuesday mornings, Jan. 30-31, for those at the bus stop and commuting to work, the National Weather Service in Duluth reports.

Dress for cold weather January 2023.png
The National Weather Service in Duluth shares this graphic showing how to dress for the arctic cold the week of Jan. 30, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Windchills of 25 below to 40 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said.

Both counties and much of the rest of the state are under a windchill advisory until noon Monday with arctic air remaining in place into much of the week.

Lows in the teens to 20s below zero are expected Sunday night, Jan. 29, with highs Monday, Jan. 30, at a couple of degrees on the other side of zero, according to the weather service.

Windchills of 25 below to 40 below zero are expected Sunday night, and 25 below to 35 below zero Monday night.

Cold windchills remain through the rest of the week.

The weather service said the coldest temperatures and windchills will occur through Monday night with some slight moderation before turning colder again Thursday and Thursday night, Feb. 2.

Evening for Ethiopia.jpeg
Local
Crosslake church to host event for Ethiopia
The cost is $50 per plate for Providence Community Church event at the Gathering Event Center
January 29, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Jan. 17-19, 2023
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby shares Pequot Lakes, Pine River couples' births
January 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lee and Penny Anderson.jpg
Local
Nisswa summer resident sets $75M record for donation to college
Lee and Penny Anderson are well known for their involvement in area communities
January 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Extravaganza 2023 1.JPG
Exclusive
Local
13-year-old wins Ice Fishing Extravaganza
The temperature hovered right around zero degrees throughout the afternoon.
January 28, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Echo Journal e-editions Jan. 19-24, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Jan. 19-25, 2023, Echo Journal headlines from our e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Following is the week’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth:

  • Sunday night, Jan. 29: A chance of flurries between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 below zero. Wind chill values between 25 below and 30 below. West wind around 5 mph.
  • Monday, Jan. 30: Sunny and cold, with a high near 1 below zero. Wind chill values between 25 below and 35 below zero. West wind around 5 mph.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 below zero. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 31: Mostly sunny, with a high near 6. Wind chill values between 15 below and 25 below zero. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Tuesday night: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 below zero. South wind around 5 mph.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 1: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 below zero. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Thursday, Feb. 2: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 9. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 below zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Friday, Feb. 3: Partly sunny, with a high near 6. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy, with a south wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
  • Saturday, Feb. 4: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a south wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
  • Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Sunday, Feb. 5: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
