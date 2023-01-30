Beware at the bus stop - Dangerous windchills forecast for Crow Wing and Cass counties
Windchill advisory is in effect until noon Monday, Jan. 30, for much of the state
Bundle up those kids heading to bus stops and take care against the continued arctic cold.
Dangerous windchills, including in Crow Wing and Cass counties, are likely Monday and Tuesday mornings, Jan. 30-31, for those at the bus stop and commuting to work, the National Weather Service in Duluth reports.
Windchills of 25 below to 40 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said.
Both counties and much of the rest of the state are under a windchill advisory until noon Monday with arctic air remaining in place into much of the week.
Lows in the teens to 20s below zero are expected Sunday night, Jan. 29, with highs Monday, Jan. 30, at a couple of degrees on the other side of zero, according to the weather service.
Windchills of 25 below to 40 below zero are expected Sunday night, and 25 below to 35 below zero Monday night.
Cold windchills remain through the rest of the week.
The weather service said the coldest temperatures and windchills will occur through Monday night with some slight moderation before turning colder again Thursday and Thursday night, Feb. 2.
Following is the week’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth:
- Sunday night, Jan. 29: A chance of flurries between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 below zero. Wind chill values between 25 below and 30 below. West wind around 5 mph.
- Monday, Jan. 30: Sunny and cold, with a high near 1 below zero. Wind chill values between 25 below and 35 below zero. West wind around 5 mph.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 below zero. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
- Tuesday, Jan. 31: Mostly sunny, with a high near 6. Wind chill values between 15 below and 25 below zero. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
- Tuesday night: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 below zero. South wind around 5 mph.
- Wednesday, Feb. 1: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3 below zero. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
- Thursday, Feb. 2: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 9. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 below zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Friday, Feb. 3: Partly sunny, with a high near 6. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy, with a south wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
- Saturday, Feb. 4: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a south wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- Sunday, Feb. 5: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.