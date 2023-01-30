Beware at the bus stop - Dangerous windchills forecast for Crow Wing and Cass counties

Bundle up those kids heading to bus stops and take care against the continued arctic cold.

Dangerous windchills, including in Crow Wing and Cass counties, are likely Monday and Tuesday mornings, Jan. 30-31, for those at the bus stop and commuting to work, the National Weather Service in Duluth reports.

The National Weather Service in Duluth shares this graphic showing how to dress for the arctic cold the week of Jan. 30, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

Windchills of 25 below to 40 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service said.

Both counties and much of the rest of the state are under a windchill advisory until noon Monday with arctic air remaining in place into much of the week.

Lows in the teens to 20s below zero are expected Sunday night, Jan. 29, with highs Monday, Jan. 30, at a couple of degrees on the other side of zero, according to the weather service.

Windchills of 25 below to 40 below zero are expected Sunday night, and 25 below to 35 below zero Monday night.

Cold windchills remain through the rest of the week.

The weather service said the coldest temperatures and windchills will occur through Monday night with some slight moderation before turning colder again Thursday and Thursday night, Feb. 2.

Following is the week’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth: