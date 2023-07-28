Bear hunters: remember to buy license, check regulations

ST. PAUL — Bear hunters who enter the lottery for bear hunting licenses should check to see if they were selected for a license.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources mailed postcards to lottery winners. Hunters can also look on the Minnesota DNR website to see if they were selected.







The deadline to purchase a bear license is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Surplus licenses will be available at noon Friday, Aug. 4.

Bear baiting may begin Friday, Aug. 11, and the hunting season is Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Find more details on the Minnesota DNR’s bear hunting webpage at mndnr.gov/hunting/bear .