Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bear hunters: remember to buy license, check regulations

DNR Logo Vertical CMYK
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on their new wolf management plan.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Bear hunters who enter the lottery for bear hunting licenses should check to see if they were selected for a license.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources mailed postcards to lottery winners. Hunters can also look on the Minnesota DNR website to see if they were selected.

The deadline to purchase a bear license is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Surplus licenses will be available at noon Friday, Aug. 4.

Bear baiting may begin Friday, Aug. 11, and the hunting season is Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Find more details on the Minnesota DNR’s bear hunting webpage at mndnr.gov/hunting/bear .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
092213.o.gfh.bro-Wayne VanDyke fishing.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Impact on Prairie Pothole Region fisheries focus of climate change study
29m ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Pictures of people preparing for the Crow Wing County Fair.
Local
Crow Wing County Fair kicks off 150th anniversary celebration Aug. 1
1h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes blood drive set Aug. 2-3
4h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nisswa City Hall July 2023.jpg
Local
Nisswa City Council to seek grant to help complete trail
10h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Motorist arrested for rear-end collision with tractor in Mission
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Girl asks Nisswa council to allow chickens July 18, 2023.jpg
Local
8-year-old asks Nisswa council for zoning change to have chickens
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal